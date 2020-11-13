Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan’s economic recovery pace fastest in subcontinent: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan was moving towards economic recovery faster than any other country in the subcontinent, ARY News reported.    

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said that the country was successfully heading towards economic recovery despite having to deal with the COVID-19 challenge.

 

Large scale manufacturing (LSM) showed an impressive 7.7 per cent growth in September, the prime minister said, adding, “Our industrial energy package will help add capacity and raise production.”

Read More: Pakistan’s economy shows momentum: Bloomberg

Earlier on September 14, international business magazine Bloomberg had said that Pakistan’s economy showed momentum after a decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

In a report, the economic journal had said that Pakistan was showing signs of business activity picking up at a faster clip, as worries about new COVID-19 infections fade in an economy that contracted for the first time in seven decades.

“Evidence of momentum returning can be seen from growing cement-to-fuel sales and demand for home appliances to cars.”

Cement sales had risen 38% from a year ago to 4.8 million tons in July, and near a record level seen in October.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan Customs rolls out system to facilitate e-Commerce exports

Pakistan

WATCH: Streaming app’s local agents caught demanding sexual favours from…

Pakistan

Karachi to get 80 buses as a gift from PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

GB polls: 117 polling stations declared sensitive in Diamir


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close