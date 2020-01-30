Pakistan’s economy stabilized, on path for sustained growth: FM Qureshi   

NAIROBI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and is on the path for sustained growth, over a longer trajectory.

Addressing the inaugural session of Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has all the ingredients to become a twenty-first-century success, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “With resolute action, we have turned the tide against the scourge of terrorism and transformative structural reforms are turning challenges into opportunities.”

The foreign minister said Pakistan is known to possess 92 minerals, of which 52 are commercially exploited.

Talking to Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo in Nairobi, FM Qureshi said Pakistan considers its diplomatic relations with the African countries including Kenya very important.

He said Kenya is the biggest trade market for Pakistani products after China.

In the meantime, Pakistan and Kenya have signed a memorandum of understanding with regard to the training of diplomats.

This MOU is related to the foreign service academies of both the countries.

The MoU was signed by FM Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Kenya Raychelle Omamo in Nairobi.

