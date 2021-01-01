Pakistan’s exports increase by 18.3 per cent: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, Pakistan’s exports for the month of December 2020 grew by 18.3 per cent to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that this was the highest export ever in the month of December.

He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3% to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of $364 million over December.”

This is the HIGHEST EXPORT EVER IN THE MONTH OF DECEMBER.

For the period July-December 2020, our exports increased by 4.9% to USD 12.104 billion as compared to USD 11.533 billion in the corresponding period last year. 2/4 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 1, 2021

Dawood said that for the period July-December 2020, our exports increased by 4.9 per cent to $12.104 billion as compared to $11.533 billion in the corresponding period last year.

“This shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic. I commend our exporters for achieving this feat during these testing times and urge them to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade.”

