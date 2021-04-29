‘Pakistan’s first media university to be established in Islamabad’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced to open the first-ever media university of the country in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement that Pakistan’s first media university will be opened in a vacant building in Islamabad that was closed for the last eight years. He added that the authorities will bring professors from a famous British university and system to Pakistan.

The federal minister also said that a five-star hotel will also be used in the building that was constructed at cost of millions. Chaudhry said that the 52-room hotel will run through a public-private partnership. He added that the beautiful hotel building was never opened after the completion of its construction.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News, said that a camp office has been established for the ministry and official businesses were also started. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all ministries to utilise the dead assets.

For the media university, he said that the decision was taken to introduce all modern technology being taught across the globe. He continued that for the first time in the country, animation, sound and lighting education will be given in Pakistan and the media university will become the best varsity of South Asia region.

