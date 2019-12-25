Pakistan’s first street library inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: The first of its kind street library has been inaugurated in Karachi surrounding the Metropole building on the birthday of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The project of the street library is an initiative of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani which was inaugurated today in a prestigious ceremony. Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah attended the event as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said he has tasked deputy commissioners of each district to establish street library after deciding its venue. He said that the administration is bringing improvements in Karachi over directives of Sindh chief minister and chief secretary.

He said that the initiative was taken to revive the culture of book reading which should be appreciated and promoted.

The chief secretary praised efforts of the Commissioner Karachi for taking a creative initiative.

Sindh Government has taken a new initiative to support education by the development of a roadside library near Metropole Hotel #Karachi & #NidaYasir along with her #GoodMorningPakistan team appeals to the public to donate books and support the cause! #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Good Morning Pakistan Posted by ARY Digital on Friday, December 20, 2019

Wooden bookshelves have been installed alongside the decorated wall surrounding the Metropole building in between the portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other members who had taken part in Pakistan’s movement.

The library will operate on the “take a book and leave a book” basis.

Comments

comments