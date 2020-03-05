Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan’s foreign reserves reach US$18.86 bn     

SBP reserves

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced that the total liquid foreign reserves of the country have jumped upto US$18.86 billion during the week ending on February 28, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday from the central bank, out of the total reserves, the state-owned bank hold the foreign reserves of upto US$12.75 billion, witnessing an increase by US$166 million from the past week.

It further said that the commercial banks also hold reserves of upto US$6.11 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) witnessed an increase of US$87 million in its foreign reserves during the week ending Feb 21.

According to the central bank, the net liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.74 billion.

Of the total, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded at $12.59 billion, while those held by commercial banks decreased by $91 million to $6.15 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had said that Pakistan would remain on the grey list, and asked the country to implement the agreed-upon action plan until June.

Read More: Pakistan’s continued inclusion in FATF grey list negative for banks: Moody’s

“The announcement is credit negative for Pakistani banks because it raises questions about potential additional restrictions relating to banks’ foreign-currency clearing services, as well as their foreign operations,” Moody’s said, adding that increased compliance costs would also hamper banks’ profitability.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Fed govt mulls over plan to sell out 10 percent OGDCL shares

Business

Apple supplier’s revenue hammered by coronavirus fallout

Business

PSX continues bullish trend, gains 475 points

Pakistan

Assets beyond means: FBR issues notices to 100 KP doctors


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close