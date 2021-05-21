Web Analytics
Pakistan’s GDP growth estimated at 3.9pc: PM Imran    

Imran Khan, telephone interaction, COVID SOPs, Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this fiscal year was estimated at 3.94 per cent, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “National Accounts Committee has finalized GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94 per cent.”

 

He maintained that it reflects the success of his government’s economic policies while managing COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between three major sectors – agriculture, industry and services, the prime minister added.

Read More: Pakistan’s GDP growth has come in at 3.94 per cent: Asad Umar

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in his tweet, said, “On the basis of latest data, National Accounts Committee has estimated this fiscal year’s GDP growth to be close to 4 per cent.”

Terming it a remarkable recovery, the minister said that unlike past growth stints, forex reserves have also grown and the current account remains in surplus.

