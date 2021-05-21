Pakistan’s GDP growth estimated at 3.9pc: PM Imran    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this fiscal year was estimated at 3.94 per cent, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “National Accounts Committee has finalized GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94 per cent.”

نیشنل اکاؤنٹس کمیٹی نےمجموعی ملکی پیداوار (GDP) میں نمو کےاندازےکوحتمی شکل دیتےہوئےاسکے3.94% رہنےکی توقع ظاہرکی ہےجو وباءپر قابو پاتےہوئےاختیار کی گئیں ہماری معاشی پالیسیوں کی کامیابی کی عکاس ہے۔ہماری “V” شکل کی بحالی زراعت، صنعت اورخدمات جیسے3 بڑےشعبوں کے درمیان متوازن ہوچکی ہے — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2021

He maintained that it reflects the success of his government’s economic policies while managing COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between three major sectors – agriculture, industry and services, the prime minister added.

Read More: Pakistan’s GDP growth has come in at 3.94 per cent: Asad Umar

On the basis of latest data, National Accounts Committee has estimated this fiscal year’s GDP growth to be close to 4%.

This is a remarkable recovery &unlike past growth stints, forex reserves have also grown and the current account remains in surplus. Industry led this growth. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in his tweet, said, “On the basis of latest data, National Accounts Committee has estimated this fiscal year’s GDP growth to be close to 4 per cent.”

Terming it a remarkable recovery, the minister said that unlike past growth stints, forex reserves have also grown and the current account remains in surplus.

Comments

comments