ISLAMABAD: The country’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) grew by 9.1 per cent in January 2021 as compared to Jan 2020, Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar revealed on Tuesday.

“The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah,” he tweeted.

Large scale manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January. The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 16, 2021

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), LSM recorded an overall growth of 7.85 per cent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

“The LSMI output increased by 9.13% for Jan, 2021 compared to Jan, 2020 and 5.36% if

compared to Dec 2020,” the PBS said.

During July-January 2020-21, textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilizers saw an increase in their production while electronics, leather products and engineering products decrease.

Comments

comments