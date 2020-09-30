Pakistan’s nuclear capability is safe under robust command, control system: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability is safe and secure under robust command and control system, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan made these remarks while visiting Satellite Ground Station, SUPARCO in Islamabad today. During visit of various technical facilities and interaction with SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists, PM Imran said that all available resources will be utilized in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve sovereignty of the country.

“We shall continue to strengthen our strategic capability to safeguard our vital national interests,” he added. Recognizing the significant role of space technology, the prime minister assured requisite support for expansion of space based services and infrastructure to give impetus to National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan was also briefed about SUPARCO’s achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology and its contributions towards strengthening national security as well as socio-economic development of the country.

