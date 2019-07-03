ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said the prosperity of Pakistan is dependent on the development of Balochistan.

As per details, the air chief was speaking to attendees of the National Security Workshop, Balochistan, who were on a visit to the air headquarters.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan stressed on the significance of Balochistan’s development and said: “we are striving to bring the youth of this province into the national mainstream.”

The Pakistan Air Force is collaborating with other departments to materialize this goal, he added.

Earlier today, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

According to the Naval spokesman, the meeting discussed regional security and matter related to bilateral relations. The visiting dignitary was briefed about Maritime Security Agency patrolling in order to safeguard the country’s water territories.

General Salyukov lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for enduring peace and stability in the region.

