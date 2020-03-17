Pakistan’s tally reaches 193 as 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Punjab, Sindh

LAHORE: Five new cases of novel coronavirus have been emerged in Punjab, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 193, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid said that overall 42 tests were conducted out of which five were reported positive.

“Overall 42 coronavirus tests of pilgrims arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan from Taftan were taken and out of which five were diagnosed with coronavirus,” said Yasmin Rashid while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

She said that 736 patients have come from Taftan and has been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan. “There are currently six confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab,” added Yasmin Rashid.

Five new cases in Sindh

Meanwhile, five new cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh on Tuesday.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet on Tuesday, said the Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

He tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases

Islamabad 02

Gilgit-Baltistan 05(1 Discharged)

KPK 15

Karachi 35(2 discharged)

Hyderabad 01

Sukkur 119

Taftan 12

Quetta 02

Lahore 01

DG Khan 05

PSL season 5 postponed

Amid coronavirus threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

The PCB in an announcement said, the knockout matches of PSL, scheduled to be played today in Lahore and the final, tomorrow, now will be rescheduled.

Comments

comments