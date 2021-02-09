Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 1.44% to $2.60bn in Jan

KARACHI: The country’s trade deficit shrank by 1.44 per cent to $2.60 billion in January 2021 as compared to $2.63 billion in December, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the month under review, the country’s exports were recorded at $2.13 billion as compared to $2.36 billion in December 2020, showing a decrease of 9.89 per cent.

Also Read: Exports grew 50% to $2.4 billion in December: FBR

Whereas, imports decreased by 5.43 per cent to $4.73 billion in Jan as against $ 5 billion in December.

On Feb 6, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan’s exports crossed the $2 billion mark for fourth consecutive months in eight years.

Also Read: Pakistan exports keep $2b mark in four consecutive months, says commerce advisor

“I am happy to share that our exports have maintained growth,” Dawood said in a tweet, adding another achievement that Jul-Jan 2020-21 exports have increased by 5.5 pc as well, to US$14.2 billion on YoY.

Comments

comments