A young climber from Pakistan has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak (5,895 metres or 19,341 ft) on the continent of South Africa.

23-year-old Asad Ali Memon reached the Mweka gate (finish point) at midnight between Feb 15-16 after climbing the Uhuru peak of Mt Kilimanjaro in the United Republic of Tanzania. He achieved this feat within 20 hours.

The young climber started his push for the summit from the Umbwe Gate (start point) early Monday morning and opted for the most challenging route to the summit, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in Tanzania.

“His mission to traverse the summit and return within one day (24 hours) has been achieved well within the time limit despite being a snowy and rainy weather during the day,” the statement said.

Memon has added a new feather to his mountaineering achievements at the young age of 23.

The high commission said: “His solo summit of Uhuru peak will contribute to opening new vistas of collaboration in adventure sports and tourism between Pakistan and Tanzania.

