Pakpattan: Secretary to MPA booked in timber theft

PAKPATTAN: The Forest Department officials recovered stolen timber from the secretary of local MPA and registered a case against him and the co-accused, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, forest officials recovered stolen timber from personal secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Mian Naveed Ali and registered a FIR against him and four others including the father of the local lawmaker.

The father of the Pakpattan MPA was booked in the case for issuing threats to officials of the forest department.

The stolen timber of around 4.95 Lac worth recovered from the possession of the accused.

The matter of timber stealing was emerged when the accused sold the wood to a local saw machine, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that timber theft has been rampant in several areas of the country with involvement of local influential people having political connections.

The menace has played havoc with the forests of Pakistan causing adverse impact to the climate due to the practice of ceaseless cutting of trees.

