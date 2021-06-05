Pakistan shook conscience of West over Palestine issue, Qureshi says

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood addressed on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers gathered in his hometown wherein noting that Pakistan has registered its clear stance on the Palestine issue and that despite innocent Palestinians were bombarded there was an international media blackout, ARY News reported.

He said the incumbent government took steps to educated the world and to prompt action against Israeli apartheid against Palestine, which included lobbying and advocating to convene a United Nations session over Palestine and intimating the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

The advocacy through Pakistan bore fruit after four UNGA sessions remained futile and inconclusive as we presented and fought the case of Palestine from the OIC platform, he said.

Israel had to relent and backtrack from its position due to the pressure built against it with the help of Pakistan.

He said he had set out to raise the Palestinian question in the West and then as a result when there was a concerted “Jewish lobby” conspired against him each child of Pakistan came out to defend him.

