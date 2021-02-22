Plea against acceptance of Palwasha Khan’s nomination papers rejected

KARACHI: An election tribunal on Monday rejected a plea against the acceptance of PPP candidate Palwasha Khan’s nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

The appellant stated that Palwasha Khan got her vote transferred from Punjab to Karachi overnight to contest the Senate elections on a reserved seat for women from Sindh. The vote transfer is a violation of Article 220 and 226 of the Constitution, he said.

After a preliminary hearing, the tribunal rejected the appeal.

PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj had earlier claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provided the address of an empty government-owned plot as her voting address in the province on the nomination papers.

“How can a vote gets registered at an empty plot for public building?” the lawmaker asked while announcing to make more revelations on PPP “jaal-saaz” (fraudster) candidates.

