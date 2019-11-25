PANO AQIL: Two Rangers personnel were martyred when their vehicle turned turtle at the National Highway in Pano Aqil, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Rangers spokesman, the accident occurred with the vehicle, when it was on its way to Sukkur from Pano Aqil.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Farooq and Zahid. The bodies have been shifted to the Sukkur Civil Hospital.

Earlier on October 13, two soldiers of the Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred and five others wounded when their vehicle collided with a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district.

Read more: DI Khan road accident leaves 4 FC personnel martyred, 8 injured

The FC personnel were going back to Dalbandin after performing security duty of pilgrims when they met the accident.

The dead and injured personnel were shifted to the Frontier Corps hospital in Dalbandin where the injured were given medical treatment and later referred to Quetta for further treatment.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Abdul Qadir and Sepoy Abdul Aziz whose dead bodies are being sent to their native places.

