Paperless driving licence system introduced in Pakistan

LAHORE: For the first time in Pakistan, the Punjab government has introduced paperless driving licence issuance system for its citizens.

The first-ever project of ‘Paperless Driving Licence Issuing System’ is initiated by the provincial government in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Central Police Office Rawalpindi.

The newly-launched one-window facility will be used for the issuance of learning driving licences to the citizens without any requirement of carrying documents. Moreover, the citizens could also renew the validity of their driving licences through the computerised system.

Citizens could avail the modern facility to get their learning driving licences and its renewal without carrying photos, passport or form. The applicants will have to carry their original computerised national identity cards (CNIC) for the registration purpose for their driving licences besides paying the government fees.

