A parachuter who was entangled in power lines about 30 feet off the ground in California, US was taken to a hospital after being rescued Tuesday, officials said.

As per details, a call came in at about 11:11 a.m. that a parachuter was stuck in the area of Mission Trial and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters encountered the parachutist caught in the power lines approximately 30 feet off the ground.

Southern California Edison crews responded and helped in the rescue.

The parachutist was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries affecting his or her “lower extremities,” fire officials said.

