A woman dropped her brand new iPhone 11 from over 5,000 feet while paragliding in the French Alps.

An American woman used her brand new iPhone 11 Pro to document the paragliding experience on a selfie stick, but when she tried to switch the selfie stick to her other hand, it slipped and dropped 5,000 feet below.

The rather unfortunate incident was caught on the camera that was attached to the instructor’s helmet.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and people had some hilarious responses to it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A person wrote about their own paragliding experience, saying how having their phone out on a selfie stick would have been the last thing they would have done.

While some users felt bad for the woman’s loss, many said that having a new iPhone on a selfie stick while paragliding was a bad idea.

The cellphone was by no means recovered.

Comments

comments