WATCH: Paraglider plays violin to soothe first flight nerves

Fikret Eren, who teaches violin, brought his violin to distract himself from his fear and played his violin midair to soothe his first flight nerves.

Eren said his longtime friend Semih Er, a professional paraglider, encouraged him to visit the skies for the first time in a tandem paragliding session.

Eren said he was nervous about taking his first flight, and Er suggested he find a way to distract himself during his initial outing.

Eren took the advice and brought his violin along to play the instrument high over the province of Kayseri.

Er said Eren overcame his fear and is now enrolled in a class to get his own paragliding license.