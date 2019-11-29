LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of former railways minister and PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique for ten days in the Paragon Housing scam, ARY News reported.

Khawaja brothers were produced by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before the accountability court’s Duty Judge, Ameer Muhammad Khan in absence of Judge, Jawadul Hassan.

Not a single witness’s statement was recorded in today’s hearing.

On October 16, an accountability court had rejected acquittal pleas of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society case.

Khawaja brothers had filed petitions for their acquittal and also challenged the jurisdiction of the court in the case.

Paragon Housing scam

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

