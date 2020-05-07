Paralysed mother buried alive by son miraculously survives for 3 days

A 79-year-old disabled woman in China’s Shaanxi province miraculously survived for nearly three days after allegedly being buried alive in a deserted tomb by her son.

According to local police, the paralysed woman, known by her surname Wang, was rescued on Tuesday after her daughter-in-law reported her missing. The elderly woman’s son, known by his surname Ma, has been taken into custody and faces an attempted murder charge.

Disturbing video shows Ms Wang covered in mud as she is being pulled out from the burial pit by two police officers.

According to an official statement, the police received a report from Ms Wang’s concerned daughter-in-law, known by her surname Zhang who told the officers that the pensioner had not returned home after Mr Ma put his mother on a pushcart and wheeled her out of their family home around 8pm local time on May 2.

Soon after, the police summoned Mr Ma for interrogation during which the son confessed that he attempted to bury his mother alive in an abandoned tomb. Officials soon located the burial pit and started digging the tomb after hearing someone screaming for help.

They surprisingly found the paralysed mother still alive after nearly three days without food or water.

According to reports, the son upon returning home told his wife that he had hired a van driver and sent his mother to visit relatives.

