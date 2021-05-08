President Alvi promulgates Parents Protection Ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has Saturday promulgated an ordinance to protect parents from being forcibly evicted by the children as the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021 renders the act punishable by jail time or fine or both, ARY News reported.

President Alvi exercised his prerogative as laid out by the Constitution of Pakistan under Article 89 that the President may make and promulgate an Ordinance, as the circumstances may require.

The PPO 2021 also restricts children, who own the property or have rented the space themselves, in forcing out their parents of the house.

Separately, if the parents want their children out of the house that the parents own or have rented, the children will be held responsible for not obeying the instructions.

The children must leave the house of their parents within 30 days of the written notice issued by the parents and failing to do so might land them in jail for 30 days or slap a fine on them or both.

The deputy commissioner of any district now has the power to move against the children upon complaint by parents. The action against such children whose parents have made formal complaint falling under the ambit of this ordinance will require no warrant.

However, both parents and the children will have the right to appeal.

Separately today in another ordinance, President Alvi promulgated Election (second amendment) ordinance 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the election process.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes were made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.

The amendments will help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election.

