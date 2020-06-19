Parents left son with cerebral palsy to live alone for weeks

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF): A husband and wife are facing child neglect charges after court records show they forced their 12-year-old son to live in solitude for five weeks, locking him in a house and failing to attend to his disabilities.

According to police, parents named, Brendan and Janine Luke left their 12-year-old son who has Cerebral Palsy home alone and would watch him using a home security system with cameras, but provided no close supervision.

Both 30 years old, were arrested June 11.

According to WDAF, the Lukes told police they kept their son at a house they’ve since vacated because he was violent and prone to outbursts.

Police reports show the family made efforts to deceive their neighbors, to make it appear someone was there with the boy.

The child is now in protective custody.

