Parents of minor rape victims join clamour for public hanging of rapists

The passage of a resolution in the National Assembly which seeks public hanging of child molesters has triggered a debate about whether harsh punishment for those found involved in child abuse is the only solution to bring closure to such felonies in society.

There are divergent opinions on the issue with even some ministers of the ruling PTI opposing the resolution.

However, parents of the minors who were brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual abuse have lauded the NA resolution.

Amin Ansari, the father of six-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January 2018, termed some parliamentarians’ opposition to the resolution deplorable.

“It is highly deplorable that the people who sit in Parliament and are the defenders of the nation oppose this bill. Don’t they want children to be safeguarded [against sexual abuse],” he asked, adding those indulging in such inhuman acts have no right to call themselves human.

Qari Ramazan, the father of another victim Faizan, said public hanging of the murderer of his son would set an example for the entire country.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman Qibla Ayaz said a Supreme Court ruling on the issue stands in the way of public executions.

He said the Holy Quran calls for the execution of punishment in front of Taifa (a group of people) in the case of Had-e-Zina (punishment for fornication), which means 20 t0 25 people can witness the execution of sentence.

Qibla Ayaz said a convict can be executed inside jail where a group of people, as defined by the Islamic jurisprudence, can be allowed to witness the execution.

Taifa is aimed to create deterrence against the heinous crime, the CCI chief explained

