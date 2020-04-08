Web Analytics
Parents turn home into restaurant to entertain kids amid coronavirus lockdown

In an effort to keep their kids engaged and happy at home amid coronavirus lockdown, a couple transformed their house into a restaurant in Scotland.

According to a foreign news agency, the couple has conceived a unique idea to entertain their children at home as all the restaurants, amusement parks and play areas were closed across the country as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an effort to provide their kids hotel-like environment, the couple decorated a room and placed a tissue box, menu cards and other things on the dinning table booked for the ‘guests’.

While serving the ‘guests’ the mother played the role of waitress and the father as chef. Both the ‘guests’ enjoyed a lot the delicious food and the environment at the ‘restaurant’.

