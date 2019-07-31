Overseas Pakistanis are desperately waiting for Parey Hut Love: Asim Raza

LONDON: Parey Hut Love is an upcoming Pakistani romantic comedy film, It is scheduled to be released worldwide on Eid al-Adha, under the production banner of The Vision Factory Films, ARY Films, and Salman Iqbal Films.

Film’s crew and cast landed in the UK for promotion purposes a few days ago and visited several cities of United Kingdom where they have secured appreciations from Pakistan’s expat community.

Speaking to ARY News, Director of film Asim Raza said, “Not only in Pakistan but overseas Pakistanis are desperately waiting for release, the promotional campaign is on a high level, on track and exciting. Film lovers response is just amazing they are astounded to watch the film’s production level, colors, beautiful costumes, sets and shining stars of our industry on the big screen.”

The producer and lead protagonist of Parey Hut Love, Shahryar Munawar is extremely excited about his performance in the film. He briefed, “Big Movie on the big occasion of Eid ul-Adha! This movie is filled up with colors, love, comedy and exceptional music. The songs of Parey Hut Love are already hitting viewers’ favorite list.”

Heroine Maya Ali told ARY News, “This movie is a complete family package with a wedding song, dance number, romantic number, and most importantly this film has cream and dream cast of the Pakistani film industry which probably never being seen together on the big screen.”

Expectations of Expat Film lovers are touching the sky, director and actors are very satisfied with their hard work and are optimistic to break all the previous records of Lollywood.

