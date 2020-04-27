ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday deferred the proceedings on indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case, ARY News reported.

As Judge Azam Khan of the accountability court resumed proceedings of the case on Tuesday, Zardari’s counsel submitted an application seeking exemption of his client from the court appearance due to ailment.

The accountability judge adjourned judicial proceedings on all the references including Pink Residency and Nehr-e-Khayyam illegal allotment cases till June 10 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Park Lane case

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

According to anti-graft watchdog body, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank.

It has also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.

