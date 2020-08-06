Parliament rejects India’s unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to reject India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year and demand lifting the military siege of Kashmiris.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has moved the resolution in the joint session of the Parliament that aimed to reject the illegal moves of the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir.

It stated that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and longest outstanding item on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), categorically stating that illegal steps cannot alter the disputed status of the territory.

It reiterated Pakistan full support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, whereas, the parliament also demanded to immediately lift the military siege in IOJK and rescind unilateral actions of August 5 – 2019, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution demanded India to stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. It also called upon India to withdraw nine hundred thousand troops from the territory and give Kashmiri their inalienable right to self-determination.

The parliament called upon the international community to use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal and unilateral actions and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

It also urged the international community to pressurise India to adhere to its international human rights obligations and allow international media and Independent Observers entry into the IOJK to investigate and examine the excessive use of force and violence against the Kashmiri people.

It demanded India to remove restrictions on media, internet, movement and peaceful assembly in the occupied valley, besides, repealing the draconian law.

The parliament in its resolution stressed the BJP government’s threatening statements, belligerent rhetoric and irresponsible posture pose a grave threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

It underscored that BJP-RSS dispensation is driven by a toxic mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic designs which are a threat to the Kashmiris under its occupation as well as its minorities and peace and stability of the region.

The resolution said there is a possibility that India may resort to a false flag operation or ill-conceived misadventure against Pakistan, reaffirming the resolve of the entire Pakistani nation and armed forces to thwart any action effectively and resolutely.

The joint sitting of the parliament also welcomed the three discussions on the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after a gap of fifty-five years.

The Parliament has also passed the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020. The bill was moved by Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

