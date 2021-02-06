Web Analytics
Parliamentarians call on PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians on Saturday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and apprised him about problems being faced by the public of their respective constituencies.

Those who met PM Imran Khan were Sahibzada Muhammad Mehmood Sultan, Haider Ali Khan. Sardar Asif, Mian Shafiq, Malik Umar Aslam, Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Prince Nawaz and SAPM Amir Dogar.

During the meeting, the prime minister also assured for the construction of a new DHQ hospital in Jhang on Sahibzada Sultan’s request and a Railway underpass in Lodhran requested by Shafiq Arain.

The lawmakers also thanked the premier for approving upgradation of Multan-Lodhran Road.

As requested by a parliamentarian, the prime minister also instructed the early issuance of notification to define boundaries between Battagarm and Kohistan by the Survey of Pakistan.

While calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he assured the federal government’s all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province.

