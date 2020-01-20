Parliamentary committee to meet for CEC, ECP members’ appointments

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee will meet again today to finalise names for the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said the federal government is mulling over names especially for the position of CEC agreeable to all. However, it emerged that new names will come into the discussion if the federal government withdraws its suggested names

Some government leaders raised reservations over close ties of Sikandar Sultan Raja with Sharif family. It is noteworthy to mention here that Sikandar Sultan Raja emerged as the top candidate for the CEC post in the previously held meeting of the parliamentary committee.

Read: Govt, opposition end deadlock on CEC appointment: sources

The leaders have also informed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding their reservations over his name for expected losses after the appointment of a person with a controversial role, sources added.

A formula was suggested to the premier for the acceptance of name for CEC from the government’s side and the appointment of two ECP members over recommendations of the opposition. PM Khan was told that all three positions will be going out of the government’s hand after the appointment of a blue-eyed person of the opposition leadership.

Earlier on January 17, the parliamentary committee had made some progress during a meeting to discuss names for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources said.

Read: SC returns petition seeking appointment of CEC, ECP members

Sources said the federal government and opposition are likely to make consensus for Sikandar Sultan Raja for the position of chief election commissioner (CEC).

It emerged that both sides showed agreement on the names recommended for the vacant seats of ECP’s Sindh and Balochistan chapters, however, the name of CEC was undecided as the names of Babar Yaqoob and Fateh Muhammad were not withdrawn.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) made go-ahead for the person named for ECP Sindh chapter, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supported the name given by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for ECP Balochistan chapter.

Sources added the federal government is expected to formally withdraw Babar Yaqoob for CEC position as both sides are likely to make consensus over Sikandar Sultan Raja for the top post.

Comments

comments