Parliamentary committee on COVID-19 to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 25-member parliamentary committee constituted for monitoring and supervision of COVID-19 situation will meet under the chair of Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the 25-member parliamentary committee on coronavirus pandemic at Parliament House tomorrow.

Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will give a briefing to the committee over economic and trade situation besides giving detailed information regarding the federal government’s economic plan.

Commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood will apprise impact of coronavirus pandemic over trade activities across the country.

A comprehensive review will be presented over coronavirus situation by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal regarding the measures adopted to contain the virus.

The member of the parliamentary committee will join the meeting through video conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had formed a parliamentary committee in March which comprises members of both the upper and lower houses of parliament to monitor the government’s measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The committee had been formed with consultations of Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leaders.

Thirteen members of the Senate and 12 of the National Assembly are part of the committee that will assess and monitor the government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. It will also take stock of the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy.

