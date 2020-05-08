Shehbaz Sharif seeks formation of parliamentary committee to probe drug scandal

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday demanded urgent and impartial investigations into the the recent drug scandal, ARY News reported.

President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) demanded to formulate a parliamentary committee should be established to probe the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was directly responsible for the wheat and sugar scandals of the past and is now also responsible for the drug scandal.

He said that the Prime Minister also held the portfolio for Federal Minister for Health and he should be held accountable and answerable for the scandal worth billions.

According to the documents, 12 vaccines and 59 medicines were among the imported items. And even vitamin tablets as well as those medicines which are produced in Pakistan were included in the consignments.

Pakistan had banned all kinds of imports from India after New Delhi changed the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the permission was sought for importing the lifesaving drug only in September last year.

Expressing his displeasure over the issue, the prime minister directed Shahzad Akbar – his adviser on accountability – to conduct an inquiry.

