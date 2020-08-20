Parliamentary parties decide to confront creation of new district in Karachi

KARACHI: The parliamentary parties have decided to confront creating of ‘7th district’ in Karachi by the Sindh government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) strongly opposed the approval of the ‘7th district’ in the port city. The MQM-P lawmakers decided to move to the court against the Sindh government’s decision for the creating of ‘Keamari district’.

The decision was also rejected by the top leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP).

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal announced in a press conference that his political party will organise a protest outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the controversial decision of the Sindh government.

Suspicions have been raised that the latest development of the creation of ‘Keamari district’ would affect the working relationship established between the federal and Sindh governments for the development of the metropolis.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government approved to create new districts in Sindh province including Karachi in important development.

It is decided by the Sindh cabinet in a meeting held in the port city today under the chair of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The cabinet recommended to include areas of SITE, Baldia and Harbour into district Keamari and also proposed to make Maripur as another new district.

There are currently seven sub-divisions in District West, Karachi and it is the second-largest district in Sindh according to population-wise, the cabinet told.

