Participation of Maryam in APC shows no-confidence over Shehbaz: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that participation of Begum Safdar in the APC shows no-confidence over her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif deceiving his elder brother and niece from many years”, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in his statement issued here from Lahore, today.

The only concern of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is to get rid-off the cases being faced by him and his son Hamza, the minister said, and added that he is not interested in return of Nawaz Sharif or departure of Maryam Nawaz to London.

The minister said demand to shut the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by opposition is just like demanding National Reconcilation Ordinance (NRO).

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that All Pakistan Lootmaar Association has gathered to save their corruption money.

Read more: ‘Corrupt mafia’ teaming up to save looted wealth: PM on opposition-led APC

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is hosting the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad today which would be addressed by co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The all parties conference (APC) would be attended by opposition parties for consulting over initiation of political movement against the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Comments

comments