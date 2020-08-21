Parts of Karachi, other areas receive rainfall, two die in Thar thunderbolt

KARACHI: Rain lashed different parts of the port city, while thunderbolt claimed two lives in Thar region, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rainfall also reported at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bin Qasim, Malir, Shah Latif Town, F.B. Area and Dhabeji, according to reports.

Moreover, rainfall also reported in various parts of Tharparkar district. Two separate incidents of lightening strike in the desert region claimed lives of two people including a little girl.

Heavy rainfall also reported in Makli in Thatta district.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted that the low pressure over west Rajasthan in India has its trough extending up to eastern Sindh. Under its influence rain and thunderstorms with a few heavy falls are likely to occur at almost all the places in Tharparker, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Karachi districts on today and tomorrow.

According to PMD, fifth monsoon system will produce widespread rains in the country during next three days. Karachi is expected to receive more than 100mm rain from today, the weather forecast said.

The metropolis is expected to receive light to moderate showers on Friday and Saturday, said director MET Office.

Heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Moosa Khel and other areas, said the weather forecast.

Earlier, a forecast of the fifth spell of monsoon in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh, from August 14 to 16, was weakened and brought light rainfall and drizzle in the city.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of devastation in the region.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

