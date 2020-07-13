Parts of Karachi receive heavy to moderate rain

KARACHI: Weather in Karachi turned pleasant after heavy to moderate rain in parts of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the downpour was reported in Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Khudadad Colony, Shahra-e-Faisal, Bhittabad, Safooran Goth, Sachal Goth, North Nazimabad, Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Ghazi and other parts of the city.

Soon after the rain, electricity was disconnected of the various areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 7, where the citizens are facing difficulties due to suspension of electricity supply from last night.

On the other hand, the KE has said that the staff is working to restore electricity in the rain affected areas.

Meanwhile, the MET office has predicted light showers in Karachi today. The temperature of the city was record at 31 degree centigrade early in the morning around 7.

The humidity in the air was recorded at 40 percent in the port city, while the winds are blowing at 28km/hour.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

