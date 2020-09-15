Parts of Lower Sindh likely to receive rainfall today: PMD

KARACHI: The met office has forecast rainfall at scattered places in Lower Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country today.

The met department has predicted partially cloudy weather with dusty winds in Karachi today. Light rainfall is also expected in some parts of the city, according to the weather report.

The city also received rainfall in some of its parts and outskirts yesterday with Surjani Town (28mm), Gulshan Hadeed (14mm) and North Karachi (03mm).

Under the influence of low pressure over Indian Gujarat, isolated light rain with thunderstorm was also predicted for Tharparker, Badin and Thatta districts on Monday.

The met office has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorm at some places in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

