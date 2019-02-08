Parts of country receive intermittent rain

ISLAMABAD: Reports of intermittent rains including Islamabad and Rawalpindi and snowfalls over the hills have been received from different parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during the day on Friday.

However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning was as follows: Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar nine, Quetta minus-three and Murree minus two, Gilgit two, and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

The met office in a weather report on Thursday said that westerly wave was affecting upper parts of Pakistan.

Read More: Severe cold, rainy weather rule upper parts of Pakistan

The cold wave persisted in Karachi with windy weather, the met office had said. The temperature in the port city was likely to go down due to northwestern winds. The wind speed remained 20 nautical miles per hour, and the temperature remained at 15 degree Celsius, which was likely to go down to 14 to 12 degrees centigrade, the PMD report said.

According to the PMD report, rain and thunderstorm was expected on Thursday at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bahawalpur and Malakand divisions.

Comments

comments