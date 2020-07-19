Parts of Karachi receive drizzle this morning

KARACHI: The port city received drizzle and light rain at some of its localities on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

Drizzle reported at Karsaz, Gharibabad, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and SITE area in Karachi.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecast cloudy weather and light rain/drizzle in the metropolis.

A cloudy weather has been predicted for most districts of Sindh today with likely rainfall with thunderstorm in coastal belt of the province including Karachi, Badin and Thatta, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Khairpur, Rohri and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The maximum temperature to remain in between 34 to 36 degree centigrade in the port city today.

Currently the city is witnessing westerly, southwesterly winds at 18km/hour speed.

On Friday, the parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy downpour. The parts of Karachi which received heavy rain include Clifton, I I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Akhtar Colony, Mahmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Malir, M A Jinnah Road, Sharea Faisal.

The met office has predicted mostly a hot and humid weather across the country on Sunday and rainfall with thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, eastern parts of Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions, while heavy rainfall at some places.

The weather office also forecast dusty winds and rainfall with thunderstorm at some areas of southern Punjab and upper Sindh.

