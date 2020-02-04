Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

KARACHI: Light to moderate rain was reported in various parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

Weather turned pleasant in the city after several areas received light showers.

Various localities of the metropolis including Malir, Airport, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Site Area, Orangi, Manghopir, Bufferzone, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, Stadium Road, Hassan Square and Liaqauatabad experienced early morning drizzle.

According to the MET office the westerly system has left the city after early morning showers and no more rain is expected today in the port city.

The people going to offices and school children faced problems due to wet roads and accumulated rain water in some parts of area, where moderate to heavy rain was reported.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Cloudy weather with rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning were recorded as Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta one, Gilgit minus two, Murree minus-one and Muzaffarabad minus-one degree centigrade.

