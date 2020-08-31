Parts of Karachi without electricity for more than 90 hours

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi remained submerged and without electricity for more than 90 hours after unprecedented rains lashed the city on Thursday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

People took to social media to protest against prolonged power outages as K-Electric, the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, failed to restore power supply in some areas of the metropolis.

Several areas of Karachi including Defence, Clifton, Lyari, SITE area, Orangi, Korangi, Old City Area, Yousuf Goth, Punjab Colony, Maripur Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Sadar, Jacob Lines and MA Jinnah road remained without electricity since Thursday.

The prolonged power breakdown sparked protests and sit-ins on Sunday in several areas, including in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Korangi.

Further, Karachi Electric (KE) said that two feeders in DHA’s Phase 4 and Muslim Commercial had been powered up. “Clifton Block 7 and two of the three feeders in Bath Island have also been energised”, the power utility said in a tweet.

As drainage efforts gain speed with the help of local authorities, two feeders with prolonged outage issues in the DHA area have been powered up, namely Phase IV (Nishar Shaheed) and Muslim Commercial. (1/3)#SafetyShutdown #KarachiFlooded pic.twitter.com/ocFnkgw5ws — KE (@KElectricPk) August 30, 2020

Apart from these, Clifton Block-7 and two feeders out of three in Bath island have also been energized. Earlier, help from local authorities in drainage efforts in Shujaat and Nishat allowed restoration work to proceed faster (2/3) — KE (@KElectricPk) August 30, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, some 650 feeders of K-electric had tripped after heavy and incessant downpour, suspending power supply across 60 per cent of Karachi.

Due to the low lying topography of various parts of Karachi, the water deluged into K-electric centres paralyzing electric supply to about 60 per cent of the metropolis.

