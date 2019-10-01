Parveen Rehman murder case: SC gives more time to JIT head to conclude probe

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday gave two-month deadline to the investigators over seeking more time by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head for completing the probe in Parveen Rehman murder case, ARY News reported.

The apex court directed JIT head Babar Bakht Qureshi to submit an interim report within three weeks in the social worker killing case.

The bench asked Qureshi to call his rank, to which the officer replied that he is performing duties as a deputy inspector general at police forces. The court asked the officer to provide all details of progress during the investigation.

Read: SC seeks threatening calls record in Parveen Rehman murder case

Qureshi responded that the investigators have not found significant success in the case. He maintained that in this particular case, geo-fencing is almost impossible for the incident occurred a long time ago.

The JIT head pleaded SC bench to give an additional 2.5 months for concluding the probe.

Justice Bandial expressed outrage, remarking that the institutions are apparently powerless before the land and water mafias.

Read: New JIT formed to probe OPP director Parween Rahman’s murder

He added, “Those people working for the welfare of citizens have been killed by mafia. What message you [JIT head] are giving us here? Are these mafias out of reach of the law enforcement institutions?”

“The top court is giving two months to JIT head Babar Bakht Qureshi and first interim report must be submitted [in the court] within three weeks [by the concerned officials].”

The bench directed concerned authorities for not transferring the JIT head till completion of the investigation.

Later, the apex court adjourned the hearing.

Comments

comments