Pashto singer Sofia Kaif’s TikTok video inside KP CM House goes viral

PESHAWAR: Following the footsteps of Hareem Shah, another girl named Sofia Kaif filmed TikTok video inside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Hosue, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video, making rounds on social media, it can be seen that a Pashto Singer Sofia Kaif filming TikTok video on different Pashto songs inside the CM Hosue. Video shows that an office employee opens the door of the main hall and the singer filmed the clips there.

Sources said the singer entered into the CM house during a ceremony arranged by a private company. The TikTok girl can also be seen in the Jirga hall of chief minister house.

Last year, Hareem Shah triggered controversy after she filmed video inside a foreign office building. She filmed a TikTok video while sitting on the presidential chair inside the committee room of the Foreign Ministry.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had launched an investigation against a TikTok star over filming TikTok video inside the committee room of the office.

