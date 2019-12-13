Passenger arrested at Multan airport over money-laundering charges  

MULTAN: Customs authorities foiled a money laundering bid at the Multan International Airport and arrested an accused involved in it, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources, the customs officials intercepted a man at the airport and during the checking process found out 117,000 UAE Dirham, amounting to just below five million Pakistani rupees, in his possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that an adult is allowed to travel with US$10,000 during any foreign trip.

The passenger was travelling from a Sharjah-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

On December 10, law enforcing authorities claimed to have apprehended two men accused of transporting excessive amount of foreign currency- more than the allowed limit- from the country.

Read More: Two passengers arrested at airports with 15K gold, foreign currency

The joint action was carried out by the Customs and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) authorities at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

According to officials, the men were trying to smuggle the foreign currency to Dubai. “Acting on a tip-off, the authorities nabbed both men from the airport,” they said adding that they were shifted to another location for further interrogation.

The amount recovered from their possession included 4000 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirhams and 70,000 Saudi riyals, which amounts around three million Pakistani rupees.

