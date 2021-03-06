Passenger gets into a brawl with international airlines’ staffer during flight

ISLAMABAD: A passenger on-board an airplane of British Airways exchange hot words with the staff during the flight, ARY News reported, citing sources.

An enraged passenger named Faisal broke into a verbal fight with the flight staff of British Airways, confirmed the airlines.

After landing at Islamabad airport, personnel of the Airport Security Force (ASF) rushed to the flight to take the passenger into custody. Upon apology to the airlines’ staffer, he was later, allowed to leave, said sources.

Earlier, two passengers on-board an airplane of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) headed from Lahore to London got into a fight with staff of the airline.

The fight that erupted on the issue of bulkhead seats turned into a brawl, between the two passengers and the staff of PIA in flight no PK-757 en route to London.

In a video available with ARY News, the passengers and the cabin crew can clearly be seen fighting during the flight.

