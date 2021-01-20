Passenger with fake Covid-19 report caught at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The health officials on Wednesday caught traveller trying to board a flight by showing a fake negative Covid-19 test report at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The vigilance staff stopped the passenger from boarding the flight and thoroughly verified the Covid-19 report that turned out to be fake.

The passenger was handed over to the ministry of health officials. After submitting a written apology, the health ministry released the man and directed him to go back to his home.

According to CAA, this was the 8th fake Covid report that occurred at Peshawar airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week issued strict SOPs for entering the nation-wide airports aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

According to details, after the implementation of the strict COVID-19 SOPs, many passengers were denied entry into the airports over violations.

“No one either the passengers or airport staffers will be allowed to enter the airports’ premises without a facemask,” the sources said adding that the airport managers are personally supervising the implementation.

They further said that all airlines have also been directed to comply with the SOPs and ensure that their staffers wear a facemask and warned that strict action would be taken over violations.

