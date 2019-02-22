Foreign passenger caught at Karachi airport carrying cocaine worth Rs 20mn

KARACHI: The customs officials on Friday arrested a foreign passenger at Jinnah International Airport and seized around one kilogram of cocaine that he had hidden in his luggage, ARY News reported.

The arrested passenger hails from Africa. He was caught by the customs officials during screening of his luggage.

The man had hidden cocaine under handle of his bag. According to sources, the drug is worth over Rs 20 million.

The passenger has been arrested and a first information report was filed against him.

In a similar smuggling attempt at the Peshawar airport some days ago, the Anti-Narcotics Force and Airport Security Force, in a joint operation, had foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The security teams collared a passenger from Doha-bound flight and seized 1300 gram drugs. The man, identified as Muhamamd Mannan, was detained shortly after drugs were found from his possession.

The passenger had concealed drugs in a Ludo board game and his shoes. In a similar incident on Jan 31, a man was caught at the Bacha Khan International Airport, trying to smuggle drugs hidden in fruits.

According to Airport Security Force, the man had hidden drugs inside oranges and pomegranates and wanted to smuggle them to Qatar. He was due to board a flight, but was caught during screening of his goods. The passenger had hidden charas weighing more than four kilograms inside the fruits.

