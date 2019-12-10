Passenger plane escapes crash after bird hit it near Peshawar  

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar-bound flight of a private airline, with over 200 aboard, escaped crash after a bird hit it near its destination on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, flight ER-550 was en route to Peshawar from Karachi when a bird hit and damaged its engine but fortunately the plane escaped a fatal accident and the pilot safely landed the aircraft at the airport. Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for maintenance.

Sources said that all the passengers and crew of the plane are safe.

The sources maintained that owing to the negligence of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the incidents of bird strikes have been consistently increasing at airports across the country.

Earlier on August 26, a Lahore-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Lahore.

The flight PK-758 was coming from London to Lahore. The Boeing 777 aircraft’s engine number one had received considerable damage due to the bird hit.

However, the pilot of the aircraft successfully landed at the airport. Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for maintenance.

